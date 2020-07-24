3rd Test Day 1: Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler hit fifties as England reach 258/4 at stumps

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler smashed a half-century each as England reached 258 for four in their first-innings against West Indies before bad light forced early stumps on the opening day of the third Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Friday.

At stumps, Pope (91) was inching closer to a Test century, while Jos Buttler was comfortably batting at 56.

Earlier in the day, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the series-deciding clash.

The hosts lost opener Dom Sibley for a duck in the very first over of the innings after being caught leg before wicket by Kemar Roach.

Skipper Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes too failed to add much to their side's innings and were departed for 17 and 20 runs, respectively.

Opener Rory Burns then smashed a calm and composed knock of 57 runs before being removed by Roston Chase.

Pope and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler then joined forces as the duo not only smashed a half-century each but also stitched a partnership for the fifth wicket to put England in a good position at the end of the day.

The three-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 after England won the second Test at the same venue by 113 runs.

West Indies clinched a four-wicket victory in the first Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton to take an early lead in the series.