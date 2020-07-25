3rd Test Day 2: West Indies reduced to 137/6 by England before bad light forces early stumps

West Indies were reduced to 137 for six in their first-innings against England before bad light forced early stumps on the second day of the third and final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday.

At the end of the day's play, the Caribbean side was still trailing the hosts by 232 runs, with skipper Jason Holder (24) and wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich (10) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

In reply to England's first-inning score of 369, West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite (1), Shai Hope (17), Shamarh Brooks (4) and Roston Chase (9) cheaply inside 59 overs.

Meanwhile, opening batsman John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood too failed to convert their good start into big scores and departed for 32 and 26 runs, respectively.

For England, James Anderson and Stuart Broad bagged two wickets each, while Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Earlier in the day, Ollie Pope (91) and Jos Buttler (56) resumed England's first-innings at 258 for four.

However, Pope and Buttler failed to stay long at the crease on Saturday and were removed by Shannon Gabriel for 91 and 67, respectively.

Subsequently, Chris Woakes (1),Jofra Archer (3) and James Anderson (11) too fell cheaply before Stuart Broad contributed crucial 62 runs while batting lower down the order.

Kemar Roach finished with figures of four for 72, while Shannon Gabriel and Roston Chase took two wickets each. Jason Holder also added a wicket to his account as England were bundled out for 369.

The two sides will now resume the play on the third day of the series-deciding clash on Sunday.