48 sixes, 70 fours: Stunning run-fest in a second-division 50-over match in Bangladesh

A staggering 48 sixes and 70 fours were hit in a second division 50-over match in Bangladesh as the batsmen run riot to score 818 runs at City Club ground in Dhaka on Monday (January 27). Batting first, North Bengal Cricket Academy scored 432-4 and managed to win the match by 46 runs after restricting their opponents Talent Hunt Cricket Academy to 386-7.

The North Bengal players hit 27 sixes, while Talent Hunt batsmen scored 21 hits over the ropes.

Syed Ali Asad, a club cricket organizer, said that the number of sixes scored in the game left him completely perplexed, reported CricTracker. Asad added that he has never seen so many sixes hit in any domestic match so far. “This is very unusual. I have been familiar with Dhaka’s domestic cricket for many years. But I never saw anything like this,” said Syed Ali Asaf as quoted by Hindustan Times.

These kind of unreal incidents are not uncommon in Bangladesh’s domestic matches in which allegations of match-fixing are also very frequent.

In 2017, a bowler was banned for 10 years after he bowled a string of wides and no-balls to conceded a whopping 92 runs. The bowler later said that he deliberately bowled so many extras in order to protest against officials for biased umpiring.