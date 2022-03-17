Aakash Chopra slams PCB chief Ramiz Raja over his 'impossible' plan to make PSL better than IPL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja is working to change many things in his country's cricket. From making better pitches, to fixing domestic cricket to better remuneration for players, he is trying to take Pakistan cricket one level up.

One of his wishes or plans is to see Pakistan Super League beat the Indian Premier League one day, in terms of brand size. And that can be done when more money comes into and from PSL.

Currently, IPL is so big that PSL cannot be compared with it and we are not talking cricket here but the two leagues as a brand.

Ramiz, however, has made a big statement that he is going to soon replace the current draft system in PSL with auction system, which is an IPL thing. And he added that if that becomes a reality then players will choose PSL over IPL.

"The market forces are conducive, but we'll sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it. This is a game of money. When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL. If we take the PSL to auction model, increase the purse, then I'll put it in the IPL bracket. And then we'll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL," he had said.

But former India batter and commentator Aakash Chopra feels Ramiz's idea has no base. He proved him wrong by giving a class in economics and said that a player will never be sold for Rs 16 crore in PSL as market dynamics are different.

"There's money from selling rights; on the basis of that, you analyse the value of the league and the value of the teams. Then, you divide the purse and start the league, whether by auction or by draft. Ramiz bhai says that if there's an auction in the PSL, the price limit will increase which is the case. But you won't see a player being sold for ₹16 crore in PSL. It is not possible. Market dynamics are not going to allow that to happen. It's as simple as that," said Aakash on his official YouTube channel.

Rajasthan Royals had bought South Africa's Chris Morris for rs 16 crore, two auctions ago. Chopra added that what works for IPL is that it has massive fan following in a country of billions.

"The biggest thing that India has is the people who watch the game, they're the ones who pay a lot of money. Our population of 130 crores is an asset," said Aakash.

"You don't have 100 crore people. Suppose Rohit Sharma plays in the PSL. Do you think the broadcaster, who was, let's assume, earlier paying 7000 crores, will suddenly increase the money to ₹35,000 crore? It isn't as if more people in Pakistan will start watching because a Virat Kohli or a Rohit Sharma is playing in PSL. You can maybe consider a 10 percent increase in viewership from the NRIs, but that is not going to suddenly increase your valuation," said Aakash.

"India have the audience. It's not down to the Indian players. It is not down to the player salaries, it is not down to auction or draft. I don't think anyone can compete with the Indian Premier League. So, Ramiz bhai, with all due respect, the truth is that cricket economics is not going to work with draft or auction."