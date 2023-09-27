'Aankh Kyu Laal Ho Gaya Aapka', Rohit Sharma Trolls Amit Mishra On LIVE TV India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma is among the funniest characters in the team. He may have become the captain of the side, but his sense of humour is still intact. Rohit was at his best when he met the hindi commentators for the India vs Australia third ODI, a day before the match. The commentators included former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra and Abhishek Nayar.

Rohit became friendly with them during the chatter and took a potshot at Mishra, pointing to his eyes which had gone very red. Rohit asked Mishra, "Aapki aankh kyu laa ho gaya hai? (Why have your eyes gone red)". Everyone had a good laugh before Mishra replied, "Soya nahi hu mai, bas teen ghante soya hu (I have not slept well, have slept for only 3 hours." Rohit then hails his commitment and says that Mishra never showed this level of commitment even on the field. Mishra then says,"You never called me in the team to play under you."

This funny banter is going viral on the internet. Watch the interaction here as Rohit trolled Mishra.

Rohit sharma and his sense of humor_ pic.twitter.com/mynRTfiTty — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) September 26, 2023

Rohit has rejoined the squad after he was rested for the first two matches against Australia. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya too were rested. Rohit and Virat are back and expected to feature in the playing XI in the last ODI that is to be played at Rajkot.

Team India look in good form right ahead of the ODI World Cup being hosted by BCCI. They will enter the World Cup as favourites and as World No 1 ODI team. Not just that, India are World No 1 across all formats of the game.

Rohit has recently gone past 10,000 runs in ODIs and will be looking to continue doing the good job at the top for the Men In Blue. His opening partner Shubman Gill has been in terrific batting form as well, striking a fifty in the first ODI vs Australia followed by a century in the second match. Shubman is likely to topple Babar Azam at the top of the ICC ODI batting ranking, if he scores 30 more runs. He needed 200 runs in Australia series to become World No and courtesy his good show with the bat, he has reached closer to that mark.

India play Australia in third ODI at Rajkot'sSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and the match will start at 1.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 1 pm IST.