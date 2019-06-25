Aaron Finch: Man of the Match in Australia vs England World Cup 2019 tie

Skipper Aaron Finch was on Tuesday declared Man of the Match after he smashed a blistering knock of 100 to help Australia clinch a comfortable 64-run win over England and assure their place in the semi-finals of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

After being asked to bat first at the Lord's in London, Finch not only smashed his 15th One-Day International (ODI) century but also stitched a world record stand of 123 runs with David Warner for the opening wicket to help Australia post a good total of 285 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

En route to his 116-ball knock, the 32-year-old opening batsman also smashed 11 boundaries and two sixes. Meanwhile, the stand between Finch and Warner was the highest-ever ODI opening partnership for Australia at Lord’s.

While picking up his Player of the Match award, Finch said that it feels really good to score a hundred in a winning cause.

"I didn't play too badly, it's nice to get a hundred in a win. To get sent in on a wicket that was seaming around ... Woakesy bowled a hell of a spell. There's teams that you have a bit more confidence when you walk out and play. It was nipping around and seaming but we played well to rein it in, and cash in on width," ESPNcricinfo quoted Finch as saying.

Defending the target, Jason Behrendorff (five for 44) and Mitchell Starc (four for 43) ran through the England batting line-up to bundle them out for 221 inside 44.4 overs. Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with a wicket.

Ben Stokes was the highest scorer for England with a fine knock of 115-ball 89 under pressure.

Overall, Finch has notched up a total of 4,548 runs in 116 ODIs he has played for Australia so far at a strike rate of 89.7 and batting average of 41.3.