Afghanistan vs Scotland Live streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch AFG vs SCO in India

Afghanistan are used to coming into World Cup matches as the underdogs. But having qualified directly for the 'Super 12' by virtue of their ranking, they now boast of some classy players in their ranks.

Scotland have never won a T20 international against Afghanistan in six attempts, but they may fancy their chances this time around after defeating Bangladesh in the Group stage.

While it will be labelled as the clash of the underdogs, the 'Super 12' match between the two would certainly have its share of enthralling and entertainment moments, given that both teams want to propel themselves to the next level. And what better platform than the ICC T20 World Cup!

But winning against a quality Afghanistan spin attack is easier said than done, even though the country is in turmoil and there was uncertainly around the team coming for the mega event.

Scotland batter Calum MacLeod agreed that with three world-class spinners in their ranks, Afghanistan is a force to reckon with. "Everyone understands the attack that Afghanistan have got with three world-class spinners in there," said MacLeod.

Scotland come in with a well-settled and confident side. In each game they have had different players standing up to be counted. The biggest change for them will be to adjust to the surfaces of Sharjah, since they have played all their games in Oman so far.

Afghanistan haven't had much preparation in the lead up to the tournament. However, they were emphatic in their warm-up against West Indies, when they posted 189/5 before keeping the Windies to 133/5. Their challenge will be consistency: Against West Indies their openers made half-centuries; against South Africa they were both dismissed for ducks.

Possible Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Possible Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen ul Haq.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Scotland start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Scotland begins on October 25 at 7:30 PM IST.



Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Scotland take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Scotland will be held in Sharjah.



Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Scotland in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Scotland will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.



How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Scotland in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Scotland will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.