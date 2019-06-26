After losing YouTube crown to T Series, PewDiePie faces Shoaib Akhtar challenge

The formidable pacer from Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar, who sent chills down the spine of batsmen from across the world, is now emerging as a viral sensation. His YouTube channel, which was launched three months back and revived after a brief hiatus, is growing as one of the fastest on the video sharing platform.

The rise and success of Shoaib Akhtar’s channel has posed it as a challenger before PewDiePie, the YouTube channel which recently lost the race for the maximum number of subscribers to Indian channel T Series.

As per data available on Socialblade, the daily subscribers addition average of Shoaib Akhtar's channel is 33,325, while that of PewDiePie is 23,107. However, both are still far behind when compared to T Series, which has a daily subscriber addition of 109,225 subscribers.

The numbers for last 30 days show that Akhtar’s channel’s subscriber addition in 999,721, and that of PewDiePie is 693,186. In this as well, T Series surges ahead at 3,276,724 subscribers.

Shoaib Akhtar took to his official Facebook profile page to thank his fans for making his YouTube channel “the fastest growing” channel on the platform. While thanking his fans, Akhtar shared the secret of him becoming the fastest bowler in the history of cricket. According to the Rawalpindi Express, he started training differently from 2003 and that made a major difference to his speed.

On his YouTube channel, Akhtar discusses different aspects of all matches played in ICC World Cup 2019. While he gives previews of all crucial matches, he also analyses each one when the match is over. Most of his videos talk about the performances and issues concerning teams from India and Pakistan.

Apart from discussing matches, he also shares his opinions about different issues concerning the ICC World Cup. For instance, he recently used the platform to counter rumours that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had used its influence in the International Cricket Council (ICC) to get wickets of its choice during the biggest cricket tournament.