हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

After ruling cricket field, MS Dhoni has a go at Football

The 37-year-old seemed to be completely at ease during the match as evident from the smile on his face and immense excitement. 

After ruling cricket field, MS Dhoni has a go at Football
Image Credits: Twitter/@RhitiSports

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had great fun while playing football during a charity football match in Mumbai, which is certainly evident from the images shared. 

The 37-year-old seemed to be completely at ease during the match which is certainly visible from the smile on his face and immense excitement. 

Dhoni has been in sublime form in recent times smashing 48 runs off just 33 deliveries in an unbeaten knock during the second ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval. His knock played a significant role in ensuring victory for the Men in Blue by a margin of 90 runs.

Not only this, the 37-year-old also made his presence felt during the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, scoring 51, 55, 87 respectively as India recorded a historic bilateral series win Down Under. 

Dhoni's excellent form certainly reflected in the latest ICC ODI rankings with the cricketer climbing three places to finish on the 17th position.

The wicket-keeper batsman will be looking to deliver similar performances in the upcoming two-match T20I series and five-match ODI series against Australia at home from February 24. 

Tags:
Mahendra Singh DhoniNew ZealandAustraliaICC
Next
Story

Upul Tharanga, Akila Dananjaya recalled as Sri Lanka name squad for ODI series against South Africa

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Watch top 25 news stories of today, 19, February, 2019