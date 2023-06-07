Team India Cricketers Describe Rohit Sharma In One-Word — What They Said

Rohit Sharma and Co. are all charged up to face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. This summit clash will take place at The Oval, London, from June 7. Ahead of the big-ticket clash, Rohit's teammates have described the Indian cricket team's skipper in one word.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Team India stars Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, and Shubman Gill were asked to describe their captain in one word.

Not to our surprise, opener Gill and pacer Mohammed Shami called him ‘Hitman.’ On the other hand, off-spin legend Ashwin coined the word 'class' to describe Rohit while wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat called him a 'relaxed' person.

Pacer Siraj highlighted the star Mumbai batter's mastery over the pull shot and termed him a 'puller'. Unlike his other mates, Pujara did not describe Rohit in one word or a few. Instead, he uttered a complete sentence. Pujara said, "The most talented player. Even as captain, he has been really well. He is very calm under pressure."

The last person to talk about Rohit in the video was Shardul. Calling him 'banta hain,' a colloquial Mumbai term, the all-rounder said that he has known the 36-year-old since his childhood. Shardul went on to add that Rohit is always happy-go-lucky and is a fun person.

"In Mumbai language, I will call him 'banta hain.' He is always happy-go-lucky, and you would expect some kind of joke or he will just come and suddenly tap your head. He is a funny guy. I have known him since childhood, he has been the same ever since," Shardul said.

Rohit will be captaining India for the first time in a final of an ICC event. The last time India reached the final of the inaugural edition of the WTC, Virat Kohli was the captain.

Apart from leading the side, Rohit will also have an ever-so-crucial role of opening the batting with youngster Shubman Gill. If the photos of The Oval pitch that have gone viral in the lead-up to the final are anything to go by, Rohit will have his task cut out in his pursuit of giving India a good start against a strong Australian bowling unit led by Pat Cummins.

The WTC final 2023 will kick off at 3 pm, IST, on Wednesday, June 7.