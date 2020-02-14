Al-Amin Hossain doubtful, Soumya Sarkar to miss Bangladesh's one-off Test against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar is all set to miss his side's one-off Test match against Zimbabwe, beginning February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka.

Besides the lone Test, the 26-year-old will also not feature in the opening ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe that follows on account of his marriage.

Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin confirmed the news about Sarkar's absence, the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website reported.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain is also doubtful for the lone Zimbabwe Test as he is still recovering from a sore back.

The duo’s absence will serve as a huge blow for Bangladesh, who are already missing the services of their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan due to his one-year suspension over violation of the sport's anti-corruption code.

The side had recently also missed the services of Mushfiqur Rahim during the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan with a hamstring injury.

The hosts will also lock horns with Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series and two-match T20Is, beginning Match 1 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

