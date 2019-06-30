close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Alex Carey: Man of the Match in New Zealand vs Australia ICC World Cup clash

 The Aussies were reduced to 92/5 in 21.3 overs at one stage which is when Carey made his presence felt, stitching a partnership of 107 runs with Usman Khawaja. 

Alex Carey: Man of the Match in New Zealand vs Australia ICC World Cup clash
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey played a key role in helping his side maintain their winning run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a 72-ball 71 against New Zealand in match 37 of the tournament at Lord's, London on Saturday. 

The Black Caps needed to register a win in order to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament against the Aussies who were placed on the top spot on the points table. Team Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat.

The New Zealand bowling attack led by Trent Boult made their presence felt accounting for openers Aaron Finch and David Warner, Steve Smith cheaply. The Aussies were reduced to 92/5 in 21.3 overs at one stage which is when Carey made his presence felt, stitching a partnership of 107 runs with Usman Khawaja. 

Carey's innings comprising of eleven boundaries helped put pressure on the Kiwis who were dominating till then. His knock which further brought up his third ODI half-century helped lead Australia to a total of 243 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. 

In turn, the Kiwis failed to make much of an impact, following a disciplined performance by the Australian bowling attack. Pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers recording his second five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019, which helped in bowling out New Zealand for a total of 157 in 43.4 overs.  

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019Alex Carey
Next
Story

World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after New Zealand vs Australia tie

Must Watch

PT43M1S

Taal Thok Ke: Yogi's Master stroke in U.P's Dalit Politics?