Alex Carey: Man of the Match in New Zealand vs Australia ICC World Cup clash

Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey played a key role in helping his side maintain their winning run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a 72-ball 71 against New Zealand in match 37 of the tournament at Lord's, London on Saturday.

The Black Caps needed to register a win in order to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament against the Aussies who were placed on the top spot on the points table. Team Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat.

The New Zealand bowling attack led by Trent Boult made their presence felt accounting for openers Aaron Finch and David Warner, Steve Smith cheaply. The Aussies were reduced to 92/5 in 21.3 overs at one stage which is when Carey made his presence felt, stitching a partnership of 107 runs with Usman Khawaja.

Carey's innings comprising of eleven boundaries helped put pressure on the Kiwis who were dominating till then. His knock which further brought up his third ODI half-century helped lead Australia to a total of 243 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

In turn, the Kiwis failed to make much of an impact, following a disciplined performance by the Australian bowling attack. Pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers recording his second five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019, which helped in bowling out New Zealand for a total of 157 in 43.4 overs.