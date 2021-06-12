Andre Russell leaves field on stretcher after a nasty blow during PSL 2021 match - WATCH

T20 specialist Andre Russell took a major blow in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Friday.
Russell, who plays for the Gladiators, was hit by a bouncer by Muhammad Musa. The blow was ferocious that Russell was stretchered off to a hospital following the contest.
The incident took place in the 14th over, when Musa bowled a bouncer after being hit for two sixes by Russell. The Windies batsman resumed batting but was dismissed in the next delivery.
One must always witness a Dre Russ show. This time cut short by @iMusaKhan #MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6 l #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/pemprmMbCj
Get Well Soon Andre Russell
Take Care #IUvQG#HBLPSL6 #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/AAakUCnVXJ
Russell was replaced by bower Naseem Shah under the ‘concussion substitute' rule. Defending a low-target of 134, Naseem's inclusion failed to reap any dividends as New Zealand's star batsman smashed 90* off 36 balls. His efforts saw United finish the contest in just 10 overs.