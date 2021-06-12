हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Andre Russell

Andre Russell leaves field on stretcher after a nasty blow during PSL 2021 match - WATCH

T20 specialist Andre Russell took a major blow in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Friday. 

Andre Russell leaves field on stretcher after a nasty blow during PSL 2021 match (Twitter/Sidharth_World_)

T20 specialist Andre Russell took a major blow in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Friday. 

Russell, who plays for the Gladiators, was hit by a bouncer by Muhammad Musa. The blow was ferocious that Russell was stretchered off to a hospital following the contest. 

The incident took place in the 14th over, when Musa bowled a bouncer after being hit for two sixes by Russell. The Windies batsman resumed batting but was dismissed in the next delivery.  

Russell was replaced by bower Naseem Shah under the ‘concussion substitute' rule. Defending a low-target of 134, Naseem's inclusion failed to reap any dividends as New Zealand's star batsman smashed 90* off 36 balls. His efforts saw United finish the contest in just 10 overs. 

