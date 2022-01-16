Anushka Sharma remembers MS Dhoni's joke a day after Virat Kohli became Test captain

Anushka Sharma penned a healtfelt note for husband Virat Kohli after he stepped down as Indian Test captain.

In her latest Instagram post, she posted a picture of Virat and wrote how she has seen Virat's hair turn grey from the time he became Test captain of the Indian cricket team.

She remembered the day when she, Virat and Dhoni had sat down a day after he was named the captain and the former captain cracked a joke.

She wrote: "I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you."

Anushka said that Virat has flaws but he has never shied away from doing the right thing and has done with an intention of greed. She also said that their daughter Vamika is going to learn from him in years to come.

She wrote: "You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her."