Cricket

Ashes 2021-22: Australia dominate, England in big trouble in 2nd Test as they trail by 456 runs at end of Day 2

The visitors currently stand at 17/2 with Dawid Malan and Joe Root unbeaten at the crease. 

Adelaide: Australia are in firm control after the stumps of Day 2 as England trail by 456 runs in the ongoing second Ashes Test here at Adelaide on Friday. 

The visitors currently stand at 17/2 with Dawid Malan and Joe Root unbeaten at the crease. 

Earlier, the host declared their innings at 473/9 in the third session. 

Mitchell Starc remained unbeaten after contributing with a run-a-ball 39*. 

Michael Neser also played an aggressive knock for Aussies as he smashed 35 runs off just 24 balls, which featured five fours and a six. 

Bowling late in the final session, Starc dismissed Rory Burns early for 4 in the third over to draw the first blood. 

Later, Neser scalped Haseeb Hameed`s wicket on the second ball of his Test career. 

The England opener was caught at mid-on for 6.Resuming the post-dinner session at 302/5, captain Steve Smith and wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey started off steadily. The duo of Smith and Carey notched up a fifty-run partnership.

Brief score: Australia 473/9 (Marnus Labuschagne 103, Steve Smith 93; Ben Stokes 3/113); vs England 17/2 (Haseeb Hameed 6, Rory Burns 4; Mitchell Starc 1/11) (ANI)

