Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: Alex Carey breaks THIS big record of Rishabh Pant on Test debut

Carey took a total of eight catches in the first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba, Brisbane. As a result, he surpassed Rishabh Pant who had taken seven catches on his debut in the longest format.

Ashes 2021: Alex Carey breaks THIS big record of Rishabh Pant on Test debut
Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey (Source: Twitter)

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey on Saturday created the record for taking most catches on Test debut.

Carey took a total of eight catches in the first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba, Brisbane. As a result, he surpassed Rishabh Pant who had taken seven catches on his debut in the longest format.

Chris Read, Brian Taber, Chamara Dunusinghe, Peter Nevill, and Alan Knott had also taken seven catches on their Test debut.

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Nathan Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test.

