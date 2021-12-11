हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: Fifth Test to be played in Hobart with pink-ball, confirms Cricket Australia

It will be a historic occasion given Tasmania has never hosted an Ashes Test before and this will also be the first day-night Test match to be played in the state.

Ashes 2021: Fifth Test to be played in Hobart with pink-ball, confirms Cricket Australia
File image (Source: Twitter)

Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday announced that the fifth Men's Ashes Test match will be held at Blundstone Arena in Hobart as a day-night fixture from January 14-18, 2022.

CA acknowledged and thanked all the State and Territory Governments, State Cricket Associations and venues who expressed an interest in hosting the match in what was an extremely competitive process.

The submissions were assessed on several criteria through which the CA board has unanimously decided that Blundstone Arena is the most appropriate venue to host the match.

It will be a historic occasion given Tasmania has never hosted an Ashes Test before and this will also be the first day-night Test match to be played in the state.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO, in an official release, said: "We are delighted to announce that Blundstone Arena in Hobart will be hosting an Ashes Test match for the first time and thank the Tasmanian Government for its support."

"I would like to thank all the States and Territories who took part in this process. The submissions we received were outstanding and we had no doubt that each of the venues that took part would have hosted a wonderful event," he added.

Hockley further said: "There were a range of considerations, including commercial, logistical and operational factors and on the balance of these, the CA board agreed on Blundstone Arena being the most appropriate venue to host the fifth Vodafone Men's Ashes Test."

"We also acknowledge the postponement of the Australia and Afghanistan Test due to take place in Hobart earlier in the year played a part in the decision," he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashes 2021AustraliaEnglandHobart
Next
Story

I wasn't okay with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik being picked for 2019 World Cup: Former India coach Ravi Shastri

Must Watch

PT14M18S

Ranjan Gogoi Exclusive: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi speaks on his decision over Ram Mandir