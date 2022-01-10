हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 5th Test: Travis Head unlikely to return after Usman Khawaja's blistering performance

Travis Head was ruled out of the 4th Test of the Ashes 2021-22 due to Covid. He was replaced by Usman Khawaja, who scored twin hundreds in SCG.

Ashes 5th Test: Travis Head unlikely to return after Usman Khawaja&#039;s blistering performance
Usman Khawaja.(Source: Twitter)

Travis Head is unsure whether he will regain his spot in Australia's middle order for the final Ashes Test against England after Usman Khawaja grabbed his chance by smashing twin hundreds in Sydney.

Head, who scored 152 in the first innings of the series opener at Gabba, missed the fourth match in Sydney after testing positive for COVID-19 with Khawaja named as his replacement for his first test in 2-1/2 years.

Khawaja did not disappoint, hitting 137 in the first innings and 101 not out in the second to give Australia a massive selection headache ahead of the final match in Hobart from Friday (January 7). Skipper Pat Cummins has said it would be difficult to drop Khawaja after the batsman's performance. The Sydney test ended drawn, though Australia had already sewn up the series by winning the first three matches.

"We'll wait and see. I think he played beautifully," number five batsman Head, who averages 62 in the series, said.

"We know he is versatile and the way he can play. If there was a spot open in the side that he would take that opportunity. He's taken it with both hands, he's been amazing. There's going to be some tough decisions. Those conversations haven't been had yet." he added.

With Khawaja able to bat both in the top and middle order, Australia could be tempted to play him as opener in place of Marcus Harris, who has managed only one half-century in the series so far.

Head said Harris, who had scores of 38 and 27 in Sydney, was not under pressure to retain his spot.

"He's playing for Australia, doing a job. He was fantastic in Melbourne, played a huge role in us winning the game," he added.

"He will be disappointed he didn't get runs in this game and had a great opportunity."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashes 2021-22CricketAustraliaTravis HeadUsman Khawaja
Next
Story

Virat Kohli shuts critics, says ‘at peace with how I am playing, don't have anything to prove to anyone’

Must Watch

PT51M50S

Taal Thok Ke: How many 'hidden enemies' of Prime Minister Modi?