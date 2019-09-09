Ashes: Ricky Ponting backs same Australia Playing XI to end on high at Oval

After Australia retained the Ashes urn against England with a game to spare, former skipper Ricky Ponting has backed the national side to go with the same Playing XI in the final Test and finish the job on a high note at the Oval.

The Tim Paine-led side clinched a 185-run victory over Joe Root's England in the fourth Test of the five- match series at Old Trafford to take an unassailable 2-1 lead and retain the Ashes.

Chasing a 383-run target, England opener Joe Denly (53) was the only batsman to reach the half-century mark as the hosts were bundled out for 197 runs in the fourth innings to hand victory to the Tim Paine-led side.

However, Australia have never won a series on English soil since 2001 and Ponting wants the visitors to end an 18-year-long drought which includes four unsuccessful attempts.

"I think it's one thing to retain them, but it's a different thing to win them and I think that should be the focus now.They need to focus on winning and not let England back into the series," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

England had earlier levelled the five-match series with a narrow one-wicket win over Australia. However, Paine's side bounced back in style to retain Ashes.

Talking about the same, Ponting said that the win has proved that there is no such thing as momentum in cricket.

"One thing that's been proved for everybody and one thing I've always believed is there's no such thing as momentum in cricket.English players and fans, I'm sure, were coming away from Leeds talking about how they had all the momentum and how that was going to be a turning point in the series," he said.

The former Australian skipper, however, believes Australia don't need to make any changes in their Playing XI going into the upcoming clash.

"I can't see them making any changes," he added.

Steve Smith smashed a blistering knock of 211 while Marnus Labuschagne well-supported him with crucial 67-run knock to help Australia post a first innings score of 497 for eight declared.

In reply, Rory Joseph Burns and Joe Root scored 81 and 71 runs, respectively before Josh Hazlewood (four for 57) and Pat Cummins (three for 60) bundled out England for 301 in the first innings.

In the second innings, Smith once again shone with a bat with 82-run knock as Australia declared on 186 for six to set a 383-run target for Australia.

England and Australia will now lock horns in a dead rubber fifth and final Test of the Ashes series at the Oval on September 12.