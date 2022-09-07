Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been the talk of the town for both, right and wrong reasons. The left-arm pacer almost defended 7 runs off the last over in back-to-back games. Due to his stealy nerves, he has been hailed on the social media websites. Many feel the young pacer will go a long way with Team India. However, on the other hand, he is on receiving end of some trolls and haters, who have been calling him all sorts of things on social media after he dropped a crucial catch in the all-important match vs Pakistan.

A new video is going viral on the internet. In this video, an unknown man can be seen and heard abusing Arshdeep as he boards the team bus after the match. It is not clear whether this video was recorded after the game vs Pakistan or Sri Lanka but Arshdeep can be seen very angry in the video as he boards the bus before he stops and stares at the man. But Arshdeep then handles himself well and goes to his seat.

Watch the video here.

An Indian slams another Indian fan who was making fun of a cricketer #arshdeepsingh #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/GMmk0YxyWG — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) September 7, 2022

As one can see, another man can be seen tackling the man who abused. It is not clear whether the one who abused is an Indian or Pakistani with many calling him an Indian or social media while others saying that he is a Pakistani.

India need to win big vs Afghanistan and depend on other factors

The Rohit Sharma-led India will now need to beat Afghanistan in their next Super 4 stage contest in Asia Cup 2022 after back to back losses vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively. They will also need to ensure that Pakistan lose their next 2 contests vs Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, so that all 3 teams are tied with just 1 win. The the better Net Run Rate will decide which team goes to the final among India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.