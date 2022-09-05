India lost to Pakistan in the Super 4s clash of the Asia Cup 2022 Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Many cricket fans and pundits expressed that Arshdeep Singh dropping Asif Ali's catch in the 18th over was the turning point of the match. As always, Arshdeep was brutally trolled by cricket fans around the world for dropping a match-winning catch. However, things got out of hand when Arshdeep's Wikipedia page was edited to show links with Khalistan.

On Monday, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned Wikipedia's India executives to explain the matter. The central government hold the opinion that changes in Arshdeep's Wikipedia page could create disharmony in India, according to an India Today report. The changes in Arshdeep's page read, that he was selected to play of Khalistani national cricket team. However, the page was later restored.

Meanwhile, India cricketer Harbhajan Singh backed Arshdeep Singh with a tweet. “Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout Arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

Opener Abhinav Mukund recalled on Twitter how he had felt after dropping Steve Smith on 37 at short-leg during the 2017 Pune Test. Smith went on to hit a match-winning century for Australia. He asked fans to not be harsh on Arshdeep over his dropped catch.

“After dropping steve smith in the pune test, i was absolutely inconsolable for hours alone in my room. I really hope @arshdeepsinghh doesnt feel that way. He will be more gutted than anyone else in our country tonight. Lets cut him some slack!”

Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted, “Arshdeep is a strong character. Stay that way boy.” “My request to all Indian team fans. In sports we make mistakes as we r human. Please don't humiliate anyone on these mistakes @arshdeepsinghh," tweeted former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez. Arshdeep’s IPL side, Punjab Kings, also tweeted in support of him. “We are with you Arsh.”

India’s next Super Four match in Asia Cup 2022 will be against Sri Lanka at Dubai on Tuesday.