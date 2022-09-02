India batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were in the limelight in particularly for their form recently. In the clash against Hong Kong as well, both batters seemed to have some kind of patience and believe that they will make up for the dot balls played by them in the start of the innings. Rahul ended up playing his slowest T20I knock of the career (in which has has faced more than 30 deliveries). The opener got out in the 13th over when Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat and had a completely different approach.

India finished at 192/2 with Kohli and Surya remaining not out but the credit goes to Suryakumar Yadav who scored brilliant innings of the match. The pair of Kohli and SKY scored 52 runs in the last 3 overs. Notably, Surya smacked 4 sixes in the last over.

Surya to replace KL Rahul as opener?

Journalist: "Rohit Sharma said that you guys would be experimenting in this entire Asia Cup. Kya us experiment ka hissa ye bhi hoga that you would be opening with Rohit Sharma at some point in time? (Will you be opening the batting at some point of time in Asia Cup be a part of that experimentation?)"

Suryakumar Yadav: "Toh aap bol rahe ho ki KL bhai ko nahi khilana chaiye? (So, you are saying that we shouldn't play KL Rahul?). See, he is also coming back from an injury. He needs some time. Maine toh jaise kaha, I'm ready to bat at any number. Coach, captain ko bolke rakkha hai koi bhi number pe batting karunga bas khilao mujhe. So things will go on like this. (I have told the coach captain that bat me anywhere but just pick me in the XI). There are a lot of things we are also trying. We want to do new things and it's better if we try those things in the match rather than practice session, so we'll get a better idea."

"I enjoyed a lot batting with him. We were talking a lot how to go about in the next few balls. He is such an experienced and I haven't played many T20Is. So having the experience at that stage in the middle was crucial," Suryakumar said.