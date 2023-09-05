Asia Cup 2023: It’s Official, Super 4 Matches To Move Out Of Colombo To THIS Venue

Colombo: The Super Four games and the final of the Asia Cup 2023 are likely to be shifted from Colombo to the deep southern district of Hambantota, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources said on Tuesday. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an announcement later in the day.

The decision has been made in view of the heavy rains in the capital city as well as in the central town of Kandy. Both of India’s matches have been affected by rain.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy was called off after one innings due to heavy downpour on Saturday, while India’s match against Nepal on Monday was also truncated due to rain. Sources said the broadcast operators and the local communications service providers have been instructed to relocate the facilities at Hambantota – the dry zone venue where a drought has been experienced in the recent weeks.

So, all the five Super Four games and the final, which were to be held in the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, are now likely to take place in Hambantota. Hambantota’s Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium did not figure in the original scheduling for the Asia Cup. The last ODI there took place in August when Afghanistan hosted Pakistan in the second game of the three-match series.

With the first match being abandoned, there is also proposal to have a reserve day for the next game between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

BCCI President Roger Binny Says ‘When India Play Pakistan, Everything Comes To A Standstill’

Lahore: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny, who was here to watch Asia Cup 2023 matches, commended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their hospitality and discussed the cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, highlighting that the cricketing world stand still whenever the two teams face each other in an international match.

The BCCI chief and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla reached Lahore on Monday. They were invited to this tour by the PCB Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf.

Speaking at the PCB Gala Dinner at the Governor’s House, Binny said: “I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the invitation to tonight's programme. I bring you greetings from the BCCI, and from the cricket lovers of India. As your Excellency said that India-Pakistan is one of the biggest games that is played. I can tell you, sir. When India plays Pakistan, everything comes to a standstill.

“People don’t work, the roads are empty. Everybody's in front of the television watching cricket. That’s how big cricket is in India and Pakistan. I must thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for its hospitality from the time we crossed the border this afternoon. It was a wonderful experience,” he added.

(with IANS inputs)