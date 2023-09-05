LIVE Updates | SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Do Or Die Clash Afghanistan

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are set to lock horns with each other on Tuesday (September 5) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in match no. 6 of the Asia Cup 2023 edition. A big loss for any team in this format of the tournament can get them eliminated and now Afghanistan are in tremendous pressure to keep themselves alive for the Super Four qualification.

Dasun Shanaka-led Lanka did a good job in their first game winning it in style Bangladesh despite missing some key players from their lineup. Afghanistan have to chase a target of over 300 (if Sri Lanka post it) to keep themselves alive in this competition and if they end up posting 300, they need to win by a margin of atleast 237 runs.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.