AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction Ashes, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs England 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Test, Team News For Today’s Test Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 5 AM IST December 26 Sunday

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction Ashes 3rd Test

Australia vs England Dream11 Team Prediction Ashes 3rd Test- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AUS vs ENG at Melbourne Cricket Ground: England Test captain Joe Root would be hoping that the four changes he has effected in the playing XI on the eve of the Boxing Day Test help his side claw back and make a fresh bid to regain the urn, which looks as good as lost after the humiliation in the first two Ashes games. The tourists lost the opening Test at The Gabba by nine wickets, which was followed by a 275-run humiliation at the Adelaide Oval. And, going into the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26, Root`s men are staring down the barrel of losing the series within 14 days of play.Here is the Ashes Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, AUS vs ENG Probable XIs Ashes, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs England, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Ashes.

TOSS: The toss for third Ashes Test between Australia vs England will take place at 4:30 AM IST on December 26.

Time: 5 AM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 Team

David Warner (Batter), Joe Root (VC) (Batter), Marnus Labuschagne (Batter), Zak Crawley (Batter), Ben Stokes (VC) (All-rounder), Cameron Green (All-rounder), Pat Cummins (Captain) (Bowler), Jhye Richardson (Bowler), Mark Wood (Bowler), Ollie Robinson (Bowler).

AUS vs ENG Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

England: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

AUS vs ENG SQUADS

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (Captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

England: Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach.