Australia vs New Zealand ODI series to be played without spectators

The upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between Australia and New Zealand will take place as per schedule but in front of empty stands, Cricket Australia has confirmed.

The two sides are scheduled to play their first ODI on Friday at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) while the remaining matches will take place on March 15 at the same venue and March 20 at Blundstone Arena.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in many countries.

Cricket Australia further confirmed that all fans who purchased tickets for the clash are eligible for a full refund.

Though fans will not be admitted into the venue, media with current accreditation will be allowed at the stadium and a precautionary perimeter will be established around players and staff during media engagements.



Meanwhile, a decision regarding the three-match T20I series between the two sides that followed will be made in due course. Australia and New Zealand are also scheduled to play three T20Is from March 24 in Dunedin.

"Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation at home and overseas before making a decision on Australian men’s international matches beyond the Australian leg of the ODI tournament," the country's cricket board official website reported.

Besides ODI series, Cricket Australia has also decided to postpone Australian women's three-match ODI series and as many T20Is against South Africa which was scheduled to take place from March 22 in Durban.

Meanwhile, the remaining four games of the Sheffield Shield--South Australia v Queensland (March 17), Western Australia v New South Wales (March 17), Victoria v Tasmania (March 19) and the Final (March 27)--will proceed as scheduled.

The coronavirus has infected more than 127,000 people around the world, with the vast majority of cases being diagnosed in China. More than 4,700 people have been killed due to coronavirus so far.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a 'pandemic', prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus