'Want To Marry Babar Azam...', Ramiz Raja Goes A Step Too Far In Praise of Pakistan Captain Babar Azam During Commentary in LPL 2023; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Babar Azam, the exceptional cricketing talent from Pakistan, is currently making waves in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023. As the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar is utilizing this opportunity to fine-tune his skills and prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup. His remarkable performances for the Colombo Strikers have garnered widespread attention, and his recent century has caught the eye of former Pakistani cricketer and commentator, Ramiz Raja.

During Babar's innings, Ramiz Raja, the former PCB chairman and renowned cricket commentator, couldn't contain his admiration. In a light-hearted moment, Raja exclaimed, "Fifty in security, class and quality. Calmness. He is your guy in such a situation. He can bat deep in the innings. I absolutely love him… Yeah, want to marry him." This playful remark quickly went viral, capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts and fans worldwide.

Babar's Stellar Performances in LPL

Babar's journey in the LPL has been nothing short of impressive. In the four innings he has played so far, he has scored 7, 59, and 41 runs. However, it was his breathtaking century against the Galle Titans that stole the spotlight. In a match where the Titans successfully chased down a target of 189 runs, Babar's remarkable knock of 104 runs off just 59 balls, adorned with 8 fours and 5 sixes, proved to be the game-changer.

Comparing Babar Azam to the Elite

Babar's performances have propelled him into the league of extraordinary cricketers, often being mentioned in the same breath as the Fab 4 of world cricket. His consistent brilliance with the bat has drawn comparisons to the likes of Virat Kohli. Ramiz Raja, in his commentary, likened Babar's batting prowess to a Rolls-Royce, underscoring the elegance and finesse of his gameplay.

Babar's Milestones and Future Prospects

Babar's recent achievement of becoming the second player in history to score 10 centuries in T20 matches speaks volumes about his talent and potential. While Chris Gayle leads the chart with an impressive 22 centuries, the fact that Babar, at the age of 28, has already surpassed renowned players like David Warner and Virat Kohli is a testament to his remarkable abilities.