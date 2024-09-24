Legendary cricketer's daughter Sara Tendulkar wished her brother Arjun Tendulkar on his 25th birthday with a special post on social media in which she shared a series of adorable pictures with the Mumbai Indians cricketer.

"Happy 25th birthday to the baby of the house and centre of our universe. Love you and always proud of you," read the caption of the adorable post.

For the unknown, Sara and Arjun are the only children of Sachin Tendulkar. Sara is elder and she has been a constant support for her brother during his cricket career specially in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Recently, Representing Goa against Karnataka, the 24-year-old all-rounder picked up a staggering 9 wickets, leading his team to a comprehensive victory by an innings and 189 runs.

The KSCA XI, consisting primarily of Under-19 and Under-23 players, crumbled under the relentless pressure applied by Arjun Tendulkar’s pace and precision. In the first innings, Karnataka was bundled out for a mere 103 runs, with Tendulkar claiming five wickets for just 41 runs in 13 overs. His fiery spell left the Karnataka batsmen struggling to counter his swing and accuracy.

Goa capitalized on this advantage, posting a mammoth total of 413, thanks to a century by Abhinav Tejrana (109) and a solid contribution from Manthan Khutkar (69). With a lead of over 300 runs, Tendulkar returned to the field for the second innings, where he once again wreaked havoc. Karnataka was bowled out for 121, with Arjun taking four more wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 4/46 in 13.3 overs. (With Burea Inputs)