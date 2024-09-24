Meet The Indian Superstar Cricketer Who Has Never Been Part Of IPL Auction Despite Playing All 17 Seasons- It’s Not MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are often celebrated as the most successful captains in IPL history, with Dhoni leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles and Rohit Sharma guiding Mumbai Indians (MI) to an equal number of championships. Both have etched their names in the league’s history and are among the biggest players to have featured in the tournament. However, unlike many other top players, both have been part of the IPL auction at some point in their careers.

Dhoni was part of the first-ever IPL auction in 2008, where he was picked up by CSK for approximately Rs 6 crore. Rohit, then a rookie, also entered the auction in 2008 and joined the Deccan Chargers. He later re-entered the auction in 2011, where MI secured his services, leading him to become their most successful captain.

Meet The Top Player Who Has Never Been Part Of IPL Auctions

In contrast, one player stands out in IPL's history for never being part of an auction despite playing in all 17 seasons of the league so far Virat Kohli. The legendary Indian batsman was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the pre-season draft back in 2008. Despite the ups and downs in his performance, RCB showed immense faith in Kohli, retaining him ahead of the IPL 2011 mega-auction. From there, Kohli’s journey with the franchise truly began, as he evolved from a promising young talent to the face of the team.

Virat's consistent performances and leadership saw him being retained by RCB in subsequent mega-auctions in 2014, 2018, and 2022. At one point, he was the highest-earning player in the league, with a salary of Rs 17 crore. His loyalty to RCB and their reciprocal faith in him have been unwavering, making him the only player to feature in every IPL season without ever entering the auction.

However, one significant achievement continues to elude Kohli the IPL trophy. Despite playing in three finals, RCB has always fallen short of clinching the title. Kohli, who recently retired from T20I cricket after winning the 2024 World Cup, remains hopeful of lifting the IPL trophy before he bids farewell to the T20 league. As one of the game's greats and a future ICC Hall of Famer, Kohli’s legacy in the IPL is already secure, but a title would be the perfect crowning achievement.

There is no doubt about Kohli’s future with RCB. He is expected to retire as the only player to have played in every IPL season without ever being part of the auction a testament to his unparalleled loyalty and stature in the league. As the former captain of both RCB and Team India, Kohli’s story is one of resilience, commitment, and a burning desire to lift that elusive IPL trophy before he hangs up his boots.