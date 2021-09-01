हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh pack New Zealand on 60, register maiden T20I win over Kiwis

Bangladesh won the series opener by seven wickets after the visitors equalled their lowest T20I score 60 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Bangladesh pack New Zealand on 60, register maiden T20I win over Kiwis
Bangladesh pack New Zealand on 60, register maiden T20I win over Kiwis (Twitter/ICC)

Dhaka: Bangladesh spinners made full use of the spin-friendly pitch and a depleted opposition batting line-up at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, to shoot out New Zealand for 60, their joint-lowest T20I total, and register their first-ever win over Kiwis in the shortest format.  

The host won the series opener by seven wickets after the visitors equalled their lowest T20I score 60 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Spinners Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan shared five wickets and conceded just 30 runs in 10 overs to lead the rout. Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman took 3/13 and right-arm pacer Mohammad Saifuddin took 2/7.

New Zealand, captained by Tom Latham, folded in 16.5 overs. Latham and Henry Nicholls (both 18) top-scored for the visitors.

Bangladesh survived early loss of two wickets and reached the target in 15 overs. Shakib top-scored with 25.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 60 all out in 16.5 overs (M Rahman 3/13, N Ahmed 2/5, S Hasan 2/10, M Saifuddin 2/7, M Hasan 1/15) vs Bangladesh 62/3 in 15 overs (S Al Hasan 25).  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bangladesh cricket team
Next
Story

Bangladesh's star batsman Tamim Iqbal decides to skip T20 World Cup

Must Watch

PT16M28S

DNA: Schools reopened, but everything changed!