Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No 4 Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 Match No 4 LIVE In India

Bangladesh will play Afghanistan in Match 4 of Asia Cup 2023 today in Lahore. Afghanistan play their first match today while Bangladesh play their second match. Shakib Al Hasan's team tasted defeat in the first match of Asia Cup to Sri Lanka, losing by 5 wickets. They will aim to make a strong comeback vs Afghanistan, who will pose a tough challenge for the Tigers.

The key players for Afghanistan will be Rahmanullah Gurbaz, captain Hashmatullah Shahid, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and their experience all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. Gurbaz, especially, has been in tremendous form of late. Very recently, Gurbaz smashed a brilliant hundred vs Pakistan in the ODIs. Not to forget, Afghanistan had recently beaten Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series which took place in June and July. Expect this to be a highly-competitive battle.

Tigers are missing some big players like Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal, who they lost to injuries. But it is high time for Bangladesh to move past the disappointment and raise their game. Bangladesh may give Anamul Haque aa go in place of Tanzid Hasan who scored a duck in his debut against Sri Lanka. Watch out for pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Taskind Ahmed, who have been among wickets in 2023. Farooqi has picked up 14 wickets in 6 matches vs Bangladesh while Taskin has 13 wickets in 8 matches in 2023 so far.

Here's all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan....



When is Bangladesh vs vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match will be played on Sunday, September 3.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match going to be played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan a Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match start?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 2.30 PM.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match on TV?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network

Where can I catch the livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.