Bappi Lahiri dies: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh pay tribute to musical legend

Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh paid their tribute to the legendary musician Bappi Lahiri.

Indian musician Bappi Lahiri. (Source: Twitter)

As the whole country mourned the passing away of legendary singer, Bappi Lahiri, some big sports celebrities paid their tributes to the Indian icon. Bappi Lahiri, who was a big icon of Indian music industry, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday (February 16) at the age of 69 after suffering from several medical conditions recently.

As per reports, Bappi Lahiri was suffering from a chest infection and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Last year in April, the musician also caught COVID-19 and was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. After that, he was admitted recently again for a month and was discharged on Monday (February 14).

Great names from the sporting industry like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, all mourned and tweeted for the legendary singer. Here's how they reacted to the singer's death:

"I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially “yaad aa raha hai” - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing. आप हमेशा हमें याद रहोगे बप्पी दा! " tweeted the great Sachin Tendulkar for the Indian legend.

"A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP" tweeted the former India skipper Virat Kohli, paying his respect to Bappi Lahiri.

"Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji  he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa" tweeted Yuvraj Singh for the legendary musician.

