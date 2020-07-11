BCCI celebrates 12 million followers on Twitter amid coronavirus pandemic

While India are yet to play an international fixture after the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday celebrated its 12 million followers on micro-blogging website Twitter.

The country's cricket governing body took to its official Twitter handle and said that it has reached 12 million followers on their handle.

Besides thanking its followers for all their love and support, the BCCI also posted a picture featuring players of the Indian men's cricket team.

"We are 12 Million strong.Thank you for the love and support," the BCCI wrote.

We are 12 Million strong Thank you for the love and support pic.twitter.com/YNTH6fFw2F — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2020

The picture posted by the BCCI include Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Indian opener Rohit Sharma, opener KL Rahul, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Test opener Cheteshwar Pujara, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.

In March, the BCCI had informed that it has crossed 11 million followers while also asking its fans not to forget maintaining social distancing amid lockdown announced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the threat of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"As we celebrate our growing community on Twitter, do not forget to practice social distancing.#StayHomeStaySafe," the BCCI had written.

As we celebrate our growing community on Twitter, do not forget to practice social distancing.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sowVlHKbnv — BCCI (@BCCI) March 27, 2020

Notably, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa slated to take place from March 12 to 18 was earlier called off due to the pandemic, while the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to take place from March to May was also postponed due to the fear of COVID-19.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed opening of sports complexes and stadiums without spectators in the country, the BCCI is yet to resume training session.