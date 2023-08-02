trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643837
BCCI Invites Applications For India Women's Bowling And Fielding Coaches

The Indian women's team will be next seen in action during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to be held from September 23 to October 8.

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:12 PM IST|Source: PTI

BCCI Invites Applications For India Women's Bowling And Fielding Coaches

The BCCI on Wednesday invited applications for the post of India women's bowling and fielding coach even as the appointment of a head coach is yet to be finalised. The Indian women's team has been without a full-time head coach as Nooshin Al Khadeer had carried out the responsibility as an interim coach during their last assignment ? an away series against Bangladesh last month. According to a release from the BCCI, the role of both bowling and fielding coaches will be for a period of two years and those selected will be reporting to the head coach.

It was reported by PTI early last month that domestic batting stalwart Amol Muzmdar has been recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) as their pick for the head coach's role. Among the requirements for the job of both bowling and fielding coaches is to have represented India or any other country at international level.

The Indian women's team will be next seen in action during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The matches of the Asian Games will start from September 19 and run until the 26th. India Women's team, alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ? the top four teams in the region ? have got a direct entry in the quarterfinals.

