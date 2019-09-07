close

BCCI lifts suspension on the Rajasthan Cricket Association

The RCA was banned in 2014 after it elected former Indian Premier League chief Lalit Modi as its president. 

File Image

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday lifted the Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) suspension, RCA office bearers confirmed. Additionally, the Committee of Administrators recognised the amended constitution of the RCA.

The RCA will thus soon have its general elections. The constitution was approved as it was in line with the Lodha recommendations. President CP Joshi said that the association will soon take all possible steps to complete all the necessary tasks on time under the guidelines issued to all state associations before the upcoming BCCI elections as per the instructions of the board and the CoA.

The RCA was banned in 2014 after it elected former Indian Premier League chief Lalit Modi as its president. Modi was then serving a ban for his alleged role in corruption in the IPL among other accusations. Rajasthan also missed out on IPL games because of the issue and it was only last season that matches were hosted in Jaipur.

BCCICricketRCALalit ModiRajasthanJaipur
