BCCI president Sourav Ganguly CONFIRMS biopic on his life story, Ranbir Kapoor to essay lead role?

The life story of former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president is nothing short of Bollywood potboiler. Right from the time he made his Test debut back in 1996 to leading the country to his inglorious fight with former coach Greg Chappell, Ganguly’s journey in international cricket had been a ‘thrill-a-minute’ ride. Now Ganguly’s life story is set to find a place of the silver screen.

On the 19th anniversary of one of Ganguly’s biggest triumph as skipper – the 2002 Natwest Trophy – it has been revealed that a Sourav Ganguly biopic is being produced under the banner of a big production house and is set to be a big-budget Bollywood film of around Rs 200 to Rs.250 crore.

“Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything,” Ganguly told News18.

The script, however, is been worked upon currently with the production house holding multiple meetings with the former India captain. While there is a lot of speculation about who is going to play the lead role in the biopic, it is learnt that Ranbir Kapoor is the first choice to play ‘Dada’ in the movie. There have been instances in the past where Ganguly had denied any such reports of a biopic on him but have also expressed his desire of seeing Ranbir in the lead role if ever there was a biopic made on him.

After MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly will be the latest to join the list. If reports are to be believed, the movie will release just before Ganguly’s 50th birthday next year.