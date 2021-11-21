BCCI president Sourav Ganguly rings bell at Eden Gardens ahead of third IND vs NZ T20 - WATCH

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly rang the bell at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the third and last T20I between India and New Zealand.

Previously many legends have rang the bell at Eden Gardens, a tradition which was introduced by Ganguly himself when he was serving as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). During his tenure as CAB president, he could not ring the bell as per the protocols. CAB president Avishel Dalmiya, this time, decided that Ganguly who started off this tradition will ring the bell.

Since becoming the BCCI president, Ganguly has had different challenges that has come up against him, including the IPL getting postponed twice due to coronavirus pandemic. But his leadership has ensured the smooth functioning of the BCCI even during these challenging times.

Two days back, Ganguly was also made the chairmain of the ICC's Cricket Commitee, where he replaced Anil Kumble.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won a hat-trick of tosses and elected to bat against New Zealand in the series-ending third T20 International on Sunday.

India rested KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin as they would feature in the upcoming Test series, giving Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal a go in the dead rubber.

Mitchell Santner was named New Zealand captain as Tim Southee was rested as a part of workload management programme and Lockie Ferguson came in his place.

With inputs from PTI