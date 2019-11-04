BCCI president Sourav Ganguly thanks India, Bangladesh for playing T20I in Delhi despite 'tough' conditions

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday thanked the players of both India and Bangladesh for playing the first T20I game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi despite high level of air pollution in the national capital.

It is to be noted that both the cricket teams played the match and spectators arrived came to watch the match in large numbers which ended with Bangladesh registering a seven-wicket victory over India.

"Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done Bangladesh," tweeted Ganguly.

The visitors succeeded in winning the match by a comfortable margin because of an unbeaten knock of 60 runs by Mushfiqur Rahim. This was Bangladesh's first victory over India in the shortest format of the game.

With the victory in Delhi, Bangladesh have grabbed a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The second T20I is scheduled to be played on November 7.

Meanwhile, the pollution level in Delhi-NCR continues to remain hazardous on Monday as the overall AQI level recorded at 6 am in the national capital was 708. The Noida region recorded AQI at 720 and Gurugram at 833 both remaining at 'hazardous' level. The air quality was marked as 'critical' at 3 am in the NCR region on Monday.

The Delhi-NCR on Sunday observed a drastic increase in the AQI level which went more than 1000 at several places. The pollution spiked in Delhi and adjoining areas even after light rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.