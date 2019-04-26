close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes replaces injured Sam Billings in England ODI, T20I squads

Billings dislocated his shoulder while fielding during county side Kent's 50-over clash against Glamorgan in Cardiff on Thursday.

Ben Foakes replaces injured Sam Billings in England ODI, T20I squads
Image credit: ICC official website

In what may come as a major setback to England ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup, wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings has been ruled of the side's one-off ODI against Ireland and subsequent lone T20I against Pakistan in May. 

Billings dislocated his shoulder while fielding during county side Kent's 50-over clash against Glamorgan in Cardiff on Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported. 

As a result, Ben Foakes has been named in England's limited-overs squads as a replacement for injured Sam Billings and now he could be in line to make his ODI and T20 debuts.

Foakes has received his maiden call-up in the limited-overs squads after notching up his third half-century of the season, smashing 71 off 80 balls during the ongoing domestic One-Day tournament for Surrey.

With Billing being left out of England's provisional squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup, Foakes could also be the possible replacement for the mega event if first-choice keepers, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, sustain any injury. 

England are slated to play their lone ODI against Ireland in Malahide on May 3 before they will head into one-off T20I match and five-match ODI series against Pakistan, beginning May 5. 

 

Tags:
Ben FoakesSam BillingODIT20IEnglandIreland
Next
Story

Backing talented players like Rishabh Pant has worked for us: Ricky Ponting

Must Watch

PT3M36S

5W1H: PM Modi's nomination, a show of NDA strength and unity