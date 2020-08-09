Ben Stokes to miss remainder of England-Pakistan Test series due to family reasons

Manchester: England's all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday (August 9, 2020).

"Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan," said ECB.

The ECB also requested media houses to "respect the family's privacy at this time".

Earlier on August 8, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler smashed a half-century each as England beat Pakistan by three wickets on the fourth day of the opening Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Woakes was declared 'Man of the Match' for his performance with the bat in the second innings.

England is now 1-0 up in the three-match Test series.

The second and third Tests will be played at the Ageas Bowl, starting on August 13 and August 21 respectively.