Big Blow for Team India, Jasprit Bumrah to Miss Entire Test Series vs Australia

There was some bad news for Team India, just a day into the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was expected to make a comeback into international cricket by the third Test of the four-match series, is now ruled out of the entire Test series as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) don’t want to risk the fitness of the Mumbai Indians pacer.

Bumrah, who has not played in international cricket since the Asia Cup 2022 last year, is expected to play a big role for the Indian side as they host the 50-over ODI World Cup 2023 later this year. According to ‘The Telegraph’ newspaper, Bumrah will not join the squad for the final two matches of the series. He is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru as he rehabilitates from his back injury.

Jasprit Bumrah with Shikhar Dhawan at the NCA. pic.twitter.com/qtnx6JBc8K — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 7, 2023

The 28-year-old has been out of action for the last 6 months due to a persistent back injury. He was named in the squad for the Sri Lanka ODIs last month but pulled out citing stiffness.

Now at the NCA, Bumrah has fully recovered. He is reportedly bowling full tilt and working on his skills with the white ball. A rest from the Border Gavaskar Trophy gives him more time for rehabilitation.

Bumrah’s return to the set-up is also not straightforward. The MI pacer will undergo a fitness test next week to determine his levels. Fortunately, the pacer has not complained of any stiffness, hinting at him getting closer to 100 per cent fitness.

The BCCI are yet to announce the squads for the 3rd and 4th Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma is expected to reveal the same alongside the ODI squad in the coming weeks.

Bumrah has an incredible average of 21.99 in Test cricket with ball, having picked up 128 wickets in 30 matches so far. But his fitness record remains poor as he has played into 30 games since making his debut against South Africa in Test cricket back in 2018.