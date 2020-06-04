Born June 4, 1991: Ben Stokes, England cricketer

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has featured in a total of 184 matches for his national side so far, was born on this day in 1991.

Stokes, who has turned 29 on Thursday, made his international debut during England's One-Day International (ODI) match against Ireland at Castle Avenue in August 2011.Since then, he has appeared in 95 matches in the 50-over format, picking up 70 wickets and amassing 2,682 runs.

A month after making his ODI debut, the England all-rounder received his maiden T20I cap during a clash against West Indies at Kennington Oval. He has so far featured in 26 T20Is and scored 305 runs in it besides taking 14 wickets.

Stokes has also featured in 63 matches in the longest format of the game so far for England, notching up 4,056 runs and taking 147 wickets.

Besides this, Stokes also plays in Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scored 635 runs and grabbed 26 wickets in 34 matches he has played in the lucrative T20 tournament so far.

In January 2016, the England all-rounder created a record of notching up the fastest 250 runs (off just 196 balls) during a Test match against South Africa.

During the same match, Stokes also scripted a record of scoring second-most sixes in a single innings of a Test match. He hammered 11 sixes during his 250-run knock.

It was also the the second fastest double century off just 163 deliveries.

In 2017, he became the highest-paid overseas player in the history of the IPL, fetching a record contract of ₹145 million from now- defunct Rising Pune SuperGiants.

Stokes was also awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in January this year.

The England player was all set to feature for Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 edition of the IPL, which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed indefinitely in April due to coronavirus.