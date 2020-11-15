Born November 15, 1991: Henry Nicholls, New Zealand batsman

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls, who has appeared in a total of 87 matches for the national side, was born on this day in 1991.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle to extend warm greetings to Nicholls on the occasion of his 29th birthday.

Posting a picture of Nicholls from the field, the world's cricket governing body listed down some of the career stats of the New Zealand batsman.

"3095 runs in 87 internationals, 26 fifty-plus scores, 2019 ICC Men's @cricketworldcup finalist. Happy birthday to New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls," the ICC wrote.

Nicholls made his international debut for New Zealand during a One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at Christchurch in December 2015.He appeared in his first match for the national side in the longest format of the game a year later against Australia in February 2016.

The New Zealand southpaw made his maiden appearance in the T20I against Bangladesh a month later at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Nicholls has notched up 1,747 runs in 33 Tests and 1,329 runs in 49 ODIs so far. However, he has a poor record in the shortest format of the game, managing just 19 runs in five matches he has played so far for New Zealand.

Besides this, the 28-year-old has also featured in 81 first-class games and 108 List A matches, amassing a total of 8,417 runs across the two forms of the game.

Meanwhile, Nicholls is likely to feature in the two-match Test series against West Indies next month after returning from a calf injury and taking the field for Canterbury in the domestic Plunkett Shield competition on Saturday.

The left-handed batsman was forced to miss the first three rounds of the Plunket Shield due to the injury.He has already been named in the New Zealand A squad against the Caribbean side for the three-day (November 20-22) and four-day matches in Queenstown.