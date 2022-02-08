Banter with MI teammate Kieron Pollard keeps Suryakumar Yadav pumped in WI series

The three-match ODI and T20 series between India and West Indies is being played behind closed doors due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not easy for the cricketers to keep themselves charged up in international cricket but some fun banter on the field between Mumbai Indians teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard keeps things spicy on the field.

Team India didn’t get much chance to get into Pollard’s head in the first ODI on Sunday (February 6) as he was dismissed off the first ball, but the West Indies captain was quickly into Yadav’s ear as he scored an impressive unbeaten 34 to guide his side home.

“We didn’t get much time to play mind games with Pollard as he appeared to be in a hurry while batting! But sometimes banter is good as you know there are no spectators in the stadium. It helps to keep up the intensity on the field and keeps everyone pumped up,” Yadav told the media during a virtual interaction on Tuesday (February 8).

India will face West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 9). A win in the second game will secure an ODI series win for Rohit Sharma’s side.

to have started the series on a winning note

What an overall team effort pic.twitter.com/K6ZzG1d1Vn — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 6, 2022

Although Mumbai batter Yadav plays at the top of the order for MI and his state side but he has been asked to play the role of a finisher with Team India. “I am flexible to bat at every position. I have batted at the top of the order in IPL but I am trying to perform whatever role I am asked to perform,” the 31-year-old said.

Yadav averages an impressive 65.66 along with a strike-rate of 116.56 in five ODIs till date. “We do a lot a net and training when I am not playing international cricket. It doesn’t take much to stay motivated when you are playing for Team India. The motivation comes automatically when you are playing for the national side,” he added.