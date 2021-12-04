BCCI gives update on Shubman Gill's elbow injury

Shubman Gill did not come out to bat for India in the second innings as he has suffered a blow of his right elbow.
BCCI gave an update on his injury after the tea session on Saturday.
The BCCI said, "Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure."
_ Update _: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure.#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/UqSzXYTce2
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2021