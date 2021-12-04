हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand

BCCI gives update on Shubman Gill's elbow injury

Shubman Gill did not come out to bat for India in the second innings as he has suffered a blow of his right elbow. 

BCCI gives update on Shubman Gill&#039;s elbow injury
(Source: Twitter)

Shubman Gill did not come out to bat for India in the second innings as he has suffered a blow of his right elbow. 

BCCI gave an update on his injury after the tea session on Saturday.

The BCCI said, "Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure."

