Hardik Pandya

Breaking: Hardik Pandya offers explanation on Customs trouble, says watches only worth Rs 1.5 crore

Hardik Pandya says he voluntarily went to the Mumbai Customs desk on his return to Mumbai from Dubai and watches he brought were worth Rs 1.5 crore and not Rs 5 crore as claimed by the Customs department.

Breaking: Hardik Pandya offers explanation on Customs trouble, says watches only worth Rs 1.5 crore
Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. (Source: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya came up with an explanation after Mumbai customs department seized watches worth Rs 5 crore on his return from the UAE after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. “Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer did not have the bill receipt of the watches,” Mumbai Customs Department said.

Hardik claimed in a lengthy post on social media platform Twitter that, claiming that cost of the watches are ‘Rs 1.5 crore’ and not Rs 5 crore as per the rumours.

“Early on Monday morning, 15th November, on my arrival from Dubai, after picking up my luggage, I voluntarily went to Mumbai customs counter to declare the items bought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired,” Pandya said.

Pandya went on to add that while the customs department is doing proper valuation of the items. “I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted, however customs is doing proper valuation for duty which I’ve already confirmed to pay.

“The cost of the watch is approximately Rs 1.5 crore and not 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media,” he added.

Hardik Pandyaindian cricket teamT20 World Cup 2021
