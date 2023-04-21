topStoriesenglish2597601
BREAKING: IPL 2023's Final And Playoffs Schedule Announced; Chennai, Ahmedabad To Host Matches

The top four teams after the end of the group stage will qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 will go directly to final while the lose will play with the winner of Eliminator 1 for a place in summit clash of IPL 2023. 

Apr 21, 2023

Chennai and Ahmedabad have been picked as the venues for the IPL 2023 playoffs and final. BCCI announced the playoffs and final will be played from May 23 to May 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on May 24. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 as well as the IPL final on May 26 and 28 respectively.

