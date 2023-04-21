BREAKING: IPL 2023's Final And Playoffs Schedule Announced; Chennai, Ahmedabad To Host Matches

Chennai and Ahmedabad have been picked as the venues for the IPL 2023 playoffs and final. BCCI announced the playoffs and final will be played from May 23 to May 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on May 24. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 as well as the IPL final on May 26 and 28 respectively.

More to come..