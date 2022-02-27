हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Ishan Kishan ruled out of third T20 vs Sri Lanka due to head injury

Indian wicket-keepet and batter Ishan Kishan, who was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday, has been ruled out of the third T20 against Sri Lanka.

(Source: Twitter)

After being hit on the head during the fourth over of the innings, he was taken to a local hospital for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal.

The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion, said the Indian cricket board on Twitter.

Ishan will miss third and final T20I, the tweet further said.

Tags:
CricketIshan KishanIndia vs Sri Lanka 2022India vs Sri LankaInd Vs SL
