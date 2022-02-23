BREAKING: Rohit Sharma says ‘it’s an honour to be all-format captain for India’ ahead of Sri Lanka T20s

Rohit Sharma handed over the reins of the Indian cricket team in all three formats earlier this week when he was picked as the captain of the Test side for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month. The Mumbai Indians skipper and opener revealed that it is a ‘great feeling’ to captain the side in all three formats of the game.

The Team India opener will lead the side for the first of the three T20 matches against Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Thursday (February 24). “It is a huge honour. It is a great feeling to captain the side in all three formats of the game. Now I have a lot of new challenges to look forward to. I am definitely looking forward to lead the side successfully,” Rohit told the media during a virtual conference from Lucknow on Wednesday (February 23).

Rohit will be helped by Mumbai Indians teammate and senior fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who will be his deputy for the Sri Lanka series. “It doesn’t matter if it is a batter or bowler who is vice-captain of the side. Bumrah has got a great cricketing mind and it is good to see him stepping into the leadership role. This will make him more confident as well. I usually talk a lot about cricket with Bumrah regularly,” he added.

Ahead of the T20 series against Sri Lanka, Team India suffered a double blow with in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Deepak Chahar ruled out of the series due to injuries.

“Of course, it is a big blow for the side because Surya was in such great form. But there are plenty of other guys in the squad waiting to take his place. Surya was the Player of the series for us against the West Indies but you can’t help with injuries. I wish him a quick recovery,” Rohit said about another of his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav.