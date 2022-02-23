हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs SL 2022: Rohit Sharma left stumped by wife Ritika Sajdeh’s message, check HERE

On Tuesday (February 22), T20 skipper Rohit Sharma posted photos of the first training session in Lucknow with the team on his social media handles.

Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. (Source: Twitter)

There is no rest currently for new Team India Test skipper Rohit Sharma as he gets ready to host Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series followed by two Tests next month. Team India and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit has been away from wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira for a while now as he was in bio-bubbles in Ahmedabad and Kolkata for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies.

Now, Rohit has moved to Lucknow for the start of the T20 series against Sri Lanka on Thursday (February 24). On Tuesday (February 22), T20 skipper Rohit posted photos of the first training session in Lucknow with the team on his social media handles.

Taking note of the post shared by the Indian skipper, Rohit’s wife Ritika poked fun at the opener on Instagram. Rohit kept things short while captioning his post on the photo and video sharing platform. Poking fun at her better half and India’s captain, Ritika left a hilarious remark on Rohit’s latest Instagram post.

Check Ritika Sajdeh’s reply to Rohit Sharma’s Instagram Post here…

Ritika Sajdeh replies to Rohit Sharma. (Source: Instagram)

The fun banter between Rohit and his wife Ritika soon became the talk of the town on the photo and video sharing platform. Rohit Sharma was recently appointed the all-format captain of the Team India side. After replacing Virat Kohli as India’s captain in the limited-overs format, Rohit has guided the Rahul Dravid-coached Team India to series over New Zealand and West Indies at home. India have also won nine consecutive T20 matches in a row which includes a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies recently.

The 34-year-old Rohit is the first Indian skipper to complete three or more series whitewashes in the shortest format of the game. Team India will meet Sri Lanka in the T20I series opener at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday (February 24).

